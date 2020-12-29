Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum moves to reduced schedule in January

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum announced a reduced schedule beginning January 5.
The museum and its ancillary properties, including Hatch Show Print and Historic RCA Studio B, will be open to the public five days a week, Thursday through Monday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum will be closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
All staff and guests will be required to have their temperatures checked as they enter the museum. Timed ticketing and touchless transactions will be used to ensure social distancing and minimize interactions.
The new schedule will be in place through the end of January. For more information on ticketing, click here.
