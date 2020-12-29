Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum moves to reduced schedule in January

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - Following the devastation downtown, it didn't take long for opportunists to target Nashville. Scammers are now trying to monopolize on service outages that followed after the explosion.

"They want your money and they want your information," said Robyn Householder, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. "You're more likely to give it to them after you've experienced something like the Christmas Day bombing."

She warns that this is the time to be wary of unsolicited emails and texts.

"The two scams we're seeing so prevalent right now throughout our market is the imposter scam related to AT&T and the disruption in your services and fake crowdsourcing pages."

Social media posts, written by Nashvillians, show people are receiving fake offers for discounted AT&T service and it only takes confirming personal information to get signed up. But Householder reminds everyone that's not how the company works.

"They're not going to text you, and they're not going to email you to ask you information about your service or your private information," she said.

That also applies to those who have a different service provider.