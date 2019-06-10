Country fans exit Music City ahead of Bonnaroo arrivals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As Middle Tennessee gears up for Bonaroo this weekend, Nashville said goodbye to those who made the trip in for CMA Fest.

Summer is a busy time for Nashville International Airport as many people take to the air traveling around the country.

BNA officials are expecting about 25,000 to 30,000 people a day this month to travel through the airport.

“An average day just last year was 17 to 18,000 a day, now we’re seeing daily averages of around 22 to 23,000,” said Mark Howell, TSA Regional Spokesperson. “But as we get into this busy part of the year we’re looking at those 25-30,000 so things are very, very busy at the airport to keep that in mind if you’re traveling through the air this summer.”

The best advice as more people start to travel is get to the airport two hours early and make sure to check your flight’s status.

“In previous years CMA fest and bonaroo have fallen on the same weekend which has made it incredibly challenging to get through this airport on that weekend but this year a little bit of relief having CMA FEST one week and bonnaroo the next, it splits the volume up over two weekends which makes it a little bit less than what we’ve seen in previous years,” said Howell.

Historically, CMA Fest and Bonnaroo have taken place over the same weekend in June but the festivals are offset by a week this year.