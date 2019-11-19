Metro Councilwoman stresses importance of reporting crimes to police

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro Councilwoman wants neighbors to become more vigilant about reporting crimes after hearing gunshots outside of her home Monday night.

Antoinette Lee says she wasn’t sure what the noise was at first near Old Hickory Boulevard.

“I was upstairs, I heard the noise, my dogs started barking, I looked out the window and didn’t see anything and said ‘okay, so it must not be anything,'” Lee said.

But then Lee’s nephew came inside from walking his dog to inform her, she heard gunshots. Lee’s nephew witnessed a car driving by slowly and shots rang out.

It was unclear to him if the driver was shooting at him or in the air, according to Lee.

Lee said for something that appears to be small to those in the neighborhood, an incident like that may traditionally go unreported.

Lee’s nephew called police to report the crime.

“Maybe they felt there’s no need just to call them about that, because nothing really happened that they could do something about. But they don’t realize that they can,” Lee said.

Lee said it’s important to say something if you hear, or see something in your area.

“See they may not call the police because it is a safe environment, and they feel safe. So they think ‘oh, that’s just something that just happened.’ Just call the police and let folks know,” Lee said.

Lee said especially around the holidays, crime traditionally increases, so talk with your neighbors to keep an eye out for suspicious activity.