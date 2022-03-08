NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Amid rising gas prices and newly imposed sanctions on Russia, some believe the U.S. should become more reliant on its own gas and oil resources, including wells in Tennessee.

According to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Tennessee has more than 16,369 permitted wells across the state.

Although not as great as Texas, Chuck Laine, President of the Tennessee Oil and Gas Association, said Tennessee has the capacity to produce a significant amount of oil. Most of Tennessee’s wells, he said, are near the Cumberland Plateau and Kentucky border.

Bill Goodwin is an independent oil and gas producer in Tennessee. He currently manages nine wells, and his son owns 35.

Goodwin supports the idea of the United States relying on more of its own gas, however, he said the interest is currently low.

“Right now, investors are not wanting to invest in oil and gas,” Goodwin said. “The EPA’s coming out with new regulations about methane gas. You can make money in an up economy, you can make money in a down economy, but when it’s undecided, nothing happens. And that’s where we are right now. No one knows what’s going to happen with this administration and frankly with Russia, either.”

Goodwin believes North America could become energy-independent between resources in our own backyard and Canada.

“We stopped the Keystone Pipeline, Alberta, Canada, with their tar sands up there could provide us gas, oil for the next several generations. The Permian Basin has got it, we can do it here in Tennessee with horizontal wells. Now Tennessee’s very small, the Appalachian Basin is small, but the Appalachian Basin does provide a massive amount of natural gas and we could do even more,” Goodwin said.

In the past, multiple environmental groups have opposed drilling in the U.S., including the Keystone XL Pipeline. On June 9, 2021, TC Energy Corporation announced it would terminate its Keystone XL Pipeline construction project.

Despite the project’s controversy, Goodwin believes North America has enough oil to sustain us for years to come. He believes drilling on American soil could significantly bring down the price of gas as we see excruciating prices at the pump.

“It’s a matter of supply and demand. Right now, the demand is low, so the price has gone up. If we started to produce more and more oil, the price would slowly start to come down,” Goodwin said. “We’re pleased to be getting $130 for our oil, but we don’t like to see our neighbors suffering at the gas pumps because it’s hurting our economy. Oil ought to be somewhere around $60 a barrel and that means gas would be in the $3 range and people wouldn’t be worried about it. That’s where we need to get.”

Producing oil isn’t as simple as turning on a valve. For example, Goodwin said if you drill a well in Tennessee it could take two to three months until that oil would be put in production. However, he believes the United States could become energy-independent in a matter of years and in the meantime could sustain itself without Russian oil.

On Tuesday, the Natural Resources Defense Council said it agreed with putting sanctions on Russian oil and reinforced its stance on renewable energy.

The NRDS issued a press release, saying in part:

“One of the most important measures we can take right now is to reduce our dependence, at home and abroad, on the oil and gas that’s helping to bankroll the Russian military. That means shifting away from the fossil fuels that lock in dependence on belligerent petro states and drive us toward climate catastrophe.

Real energy independence comes from getting more clean, renewable power from the wind and sun here at home; making our cars, homes and workplaces more efficient; and building modern, resilient power and storage grids. That’s how to make our economy stronger, our country more secure and less reliant on nations that use energy as a weapon.”