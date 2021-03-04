Could Spring Hill be home to yet another GM facility? Maybe

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — General Motors has announced plans to build a second battery factory in the United States. While the manufacturer has not released where the facility will be built, the AP has reported Spring Hill as a top contender.

In a statement to News 2, Dan Flores, spokesman for the company wrote:

“General Motors and LG Energy Solution, via the Ultium Cells LLC joint venture, are exploring the feasibility of constructing a second, state of the art battery cell manufacturing plant in the United States.” Dan Flores, General Motors

Flores would not confirm the location of the facility, but say a final decision will be announced by June of 2021.

“It makes me feel good,” said Greg Hunt. “That means more jobs, more opportunities, especially if they are good paying jobs.”

Hunt has been working a temporary job for Maury County, after he says it was hard to find a full-time position during the pandemic.

“After this job is over, I don’t know what I’ll do,” said Hunt.

Chris Hendricks lost his job due to the pandemic.

“It’s really scary because, with me having kids, I don’t know what’s next,” explained Hendricks, “Do I have to go to take a job that pays less or can I start where I was when I get back out there?”

News of new companies making their way to Spring Hill is a welcomed relief for both men.

“Something to look forward to instead of being depressed,” said Hendricks.

Maury County officials say an announcement of news jobs coming to the county is expected soon.