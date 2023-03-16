MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wilson County residents could soon be able to get a $1.50 hot dog and soda while doing their shopping.

The City of Mt. Juliet announced Thursday night on Facebook that Costco has submitted plans to build a store in the city.

The membership warehouse store just submitted plans to the Mt. Juliet Planning Department. The plans include:

160,057 square feet of retail

24 fuel stations

34,920 square foot in-house delivery space

“We know that there has been a strong interest from our citizens in this store. I am positive that Costco will expand our retail base, bringing new customers to Mt. Juliet who will shop elsewhere while they are in town,” said Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness. “This is not only a win for our local economy, but with one-half of the local portion of our sales tax going directly to our schools, this is a win for our school system as well.”

The project is proposed for the southwest corner of the future intersection at Rutland Drive and Legacy Point Boulevard, near I-40.

There is no word yet on the potential opening date for the store.