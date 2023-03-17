MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — The secret is out! Costco is planning to open a warehouse store in Mt. Juliet.

City officials made the announcement Thursday night after the project was presented to the planning commission.

“Mt. Juliet is one of the fastest growing ‘small towns’ in Middle Tennessee, and we are waiting for this to come out. It’s time,” Trey Suey, said. “We’ve had to go all the way over to West Nashville after church to get our Costco groceries.”

Now, the multi-billion-dollar global retailer could soon be in their backyard.

“This is slated for what I would describe kind of the northwest corner of Legacy Point,” said Mt. Juliet mayor James Maness.

Maness said the retailer has been a request for years.

“We’ll see a lot of pros for this. They are estimating over 200 jobs being created,” Maness said.

And on top of that, it’s expected to have a major economic impact.

“Every dollar that the city takes in, an equal dollar goes into the school system. So, this is not only a win for us, but for a win for the school system as well,” Maness said.

Mayor Maness said once Costco is officially approved to break ground, doors could open as soon as early spring or summer of 2024.