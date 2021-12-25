DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dickson County Jail corrections deputies discovered fentanyl outside the facility on Friday night during a perimeter check of the facility.

According to authorities, a total of 22 grams of fentanyl was found on the property. The drugs were discovered during a routine check of the facility outside of the secure area of the jail.

The fentanyl was found outside of the view of cameras, so officials are not sure who dropped the drugs or when they were left there.

The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office said routine perimeter checks are done to catch illegal contraband, like the drugs discovered, from entering the facility.