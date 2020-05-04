Coronavirus delays trial for Metro officer charged with murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The June trial for a Metro officer accused of murdering a man in 2018 has been postponed again as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The murder trial of Officer Andrew Delke had been moved from March until June due to a conflict. The District Attorney’s Office told News 2 the trial has been postponed again, as the coronavirus outbreak means jury trials are suspended statewide until at least July 3.

The new trial date for Delke has not been released yet.

Officer Delke is charged with first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Daniel Hambrick in July 2018. It happened near Jo Johnston Avenue and 17th Avenue North in North Nashville.

An Appeals Court denied Delke’s request for a change of venue earlier this year, so the murder trial will be held in Davidson County.