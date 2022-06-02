NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation will close the Cordell Hull Bridge in Carthage for routine inspection next week.

The inspection will begin Monday, June 6, and will last until Friday, June 10. There is a small chance it could last through the next week, but inspectors say they will do what they can to limit the work to one week.

Both lanes of the bridge will be closed each day from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., weather permitting, for the use of inspection equipment on the bridge.

Motorists can utilize Upper Ferry Road or U.S. Hwy 70N to the SR 25 Bypass bridge as an alternate route.