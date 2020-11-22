Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Coopertown teen

COOPERTOWN, Tenn. (WKRN) – An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old girl from Coopertown.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 14-year-old Kaylie Mooningham has a known medical condition and is believed to be without her medication.

ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to locate 14-year-old Kaylie Mooningham, who is missing from Coopertown, TN.



If you see her, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND pic.twitter.com/dw3tjJLNix — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 22, 2020

Coopertown Police say the search is happening in the area of Errel Dowlen Road, Joe Dowlen Road and S. Walker Road. K9 units may be on the ground walking in the area, according to police.

Residents in the area are asked to stay indoors as police conduct their search.

Kaylie was last seen at her home wearing a pink t-shirt and blue jeans. She is about 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has hazel eyes and shoulder-length brown hair with blonde streaks.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Coopertown Police at 615-384-4911 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Robertson County EMA and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are helping with the search.