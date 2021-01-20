Coopertown 4-year-old honored for quick-thinking during fire

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 4-year-old girl in Robertson County was honored Tuesday night for her quick thinking when a fire got out of control back in November.

Coopertown police said Holly Peach called 911 when she saw a fire started spreading toward the woodline near her family’s house and cars.

The department said her actions helped to stop the fire before it could become more destructive.

Holly was awarded the Coopertown Police Department Commendation Certificate.

She was one of several people recognized for being a stand-out community members during their board of Mayor and Alderman meeting.