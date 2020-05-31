Cool Springs Galleria closed Sunday, May 31 Galleria

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Cool Springs

(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cool Springs Galleria is closed on Sunday, May 31, according to their website.

There was no information immediately released regarding the closing.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories