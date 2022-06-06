COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Cookeville woman brought into the Putnam County Jail on a failure to appear charge now faces drug charges after she attempted to bring at least three different substances into the jail.

Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies said Sabrina Marie Pippin, 29, of Cookeville, was brought into the county jail after officers picked her up on a failure to appear or pay charge. Upon arriving to the jail, Pippin said she did not have anything illegal on her person when asked by the deputies.

PCSO Corrections deputies then searched Pippin and discovered multiple drugs, including what they believed to be crystal meth, an unknown white powder and unknown circular pills that appeared to be hand-pressed.

Pippin was charged with Introduction into a penal facility and manufacture sale and delivery of methamphetamine. Her bond was set at $250,000.

The substances were sent to the TBI crime lab for identification.