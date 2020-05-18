Cookeville Regional Medical Center reports first COVID-19 related death

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cookeville Regional Medical Center officials reported their first COVID-19 related death.

They said the person was an elderly patient with more than one chronic condition and died Friday night.

We want to express our sincere condolences to the family of this patient. We also want to remind the community that now is not the time to let your guard down. Everyone still needs to be taking precautions to protect themselves and others from the spread of COVID-19. Paul Korth, CRMC CEO

Currently, CRMC has five COVID-19 positive inpatients and has treated a total of 31 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

“None of us want to unknowingly spread the virus to others, especially those that are high risk and immunocompromised,” added Korth. “Follow these guidelines for yourself and for the safety others.”

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE