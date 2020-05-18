Cookeville Regional Medical Center reports first COVID-19 related death

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cookeville Regional Medical Center officials reported their first COVID-19 related death.
They said the person was an elderly patient with more than one chronic condition and died Friday night.
We want to express our sincere condolences to the family of this patient. We also want to remind the community that now is not the time to let your guard down. Everyone still needs to be taking precautions to protect themselves and others from the spread of COVID-19.Paul Korth, CRMC CEO
Currently, CRMC has five COVID-19 positive inpatients and has treated a total of 31 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
“None of us want to unknowingly spread the virus to others, especially those that are high risk and immunocompromised,” added Korth. “Follow these guidelines for yourself and for the safety others.”
