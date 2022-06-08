COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Cookeville Police are warning residents of a phone scam making the rounds in the community.

According to the police, the scheme involves a caller claiming to represent the City of Cookeville and threatening to cut off electricity unless they receive a payment immediately.

Police say anyone making these kinds of claims does is not affiliated with the City of Cookeville and not to give our personal or financial information to anyone who does so.

While the City of Cookeville will call customers to inform them of a past due payment, police say they will never contact customers by phone for payment purposes.

Police said the city was notified of the scam by a customer who was contacted about their electric bill.

“The caller told them that their electricty would be turned off in 45 minutes if they didn’t pay,” police said. “Luckily, the customer did not give the caller any information.”

Any City of Cookeville electric customer can access their payment options online from the city’s website. If they have questions about their utility account, customers should contact the customer service department directly at 931-520-5219.

Anyone who may have been a victim of this scam is asked to report it to the Cookeville Police Department at 931-526-2125.