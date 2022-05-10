COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cookeville Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman that has not been seen since January.
According to the Cookeville Police Department, Kathy Ann Spradlin was last seen leaving the Ponder Road area in DeKalb County around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2022.
Spradlin is 5’6” tall, weighing 105 pounds, with a cross tattoo on her left arm. Officials said she also has a lower back tattoo, a tattoo on her calf of a vine with stars, and an eyebrow piercing.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Charlotte Austin with the Cookeville Police Department at (931) 526-2126.
