Cookeville police officer rescues unconscious driver from burning car

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Cookeville police officer is being praised as a hero after saving an unconscious driver from a burning vehicle earlier this week.

Early Monday morning, officers responded to the call of a crash on West 9th Street in Cookeville. Officer David Baker was the first to arrive on the scene around 12:30 a.m., along with an ambulance from Putnam County Emergency Medical Service.

First responders found a car on fire at the scene, prompting Officer Baker to grab his fire extinguisher from his patrol vehicle. Officer Baker worked to put out the fire, as EMS Paramedic Justin Remillard discovered that the driver was still inside the vehicle.

The two men then worked to get the driver’s side door open, but the driver’s side front tire exploded as they opened the door. Despite this, Officer Baker was able to cut the driver’s seatbelt and pull the unconscious driver to safety.

Both Officer Baker and Paramedic Remillard are being celebrated for putting their own safety aside to rescue the driver.

There is no word on the driver’s current condition. Police say the crash is still under investigation and no further details can be released.

If anyone witnessed the crash and has not yet spoken with police, you are asked to call the Cookeville Police Department at (931) 526-2125.