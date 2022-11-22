PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Cookeville police officer was nearly hit by a live power line from a damaged pole after a semi-truck drove through a crash scene Tuesday morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Willow Avenue near Lone Oak Drive and severely damaged a utility pole, causing power outages and lane closures for hours.

The Cookeville Police Department reported an officer attempted to stop an oncoming motorist from striking the downed line but the driver of the truck did not see the officer.

The truck struck the power lines, causing the utility pole and power lines to break and narrowly miss the officer as the line snaps and strikes his patrol vehicle.

Cookeville police want to use this moment to remind motorists to please be cautious when you see emergency vehicles and take note of your surroundings, it could save a life.

Thankfully, no one was injured in this incident