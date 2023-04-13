COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Kindness can come in many ways; Donna McCloud found it through David Johnson’s dedication in serving others.

McCloud lost her husband nine years ago to cancer and it’s been a struggle to afford to keep the yard together. A Facebook group led her to David’s services of helping widows, single mothers, and those in need of yardwork.

“I just talked to him via Facebook today and we texted back and forth,” McCloud said. “I told him where I lived, and he said he could be here between 2 and 2:30.”

Johnson arrived at her home right on time. He mowed, trimmed, blew away debris, and took away all the limbs in her yard, a service she is truly thankful for.

“I was sitting in church and I felt the Lord speak to me,” Johnson said. “He told me, ‘Why do you have all this stuff if you’re not helping people and furthering the kingdom?'”

This message has stuck with him for three years and inspired him to take care of thousands of lawns. At one point, he feared he would not have the money to continue his mission, but after praying to God, a short time later he received a $15,000 job raise.

“Some people try to give me money, but we just tell them save it,” Johnson said. “Save it for groceries, gas and eggs.”

To request service, please contact Johnson through his Facebook link by clicking here.