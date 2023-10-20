NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A federal grand jury indicted a Cookeville man, charging him with two counts of bank robbery related to crimes that occurred in Brentwood several months ago, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Friday.

According to the indictment and prior media reports, Antonio Peebles entered the Pinnacle Bank on Franklin Road in Brentwood on May 24, placed a bag on the counter, and demanded money. The bank tellers reportedly gave Peebles the money from their drawers before Peebles ran off.

Then, on June 12, Peebles is accused of robbing Wilson Bank & Trust on Harpeth Drive in a similar manner. However, Brentwood officers arrested Peebles the same day, officials said.

If Peebles is convicted, the DOJ said he faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each count of bank robbery.

The FBI and the Brentwood Police Department reportedly investigated the case, which is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Juliet Aldridge.