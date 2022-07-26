COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Adam Jereco Haney, 34, was found guilty Monday for raping of three family members between January of 2017 and December of 2019.

In December of 2019, Officers with the Cookeville Police Department responded to the Cookeville Regional Medical Center where they received a complaint that Adam Jereco Haney had committed a rape of a child.

Detectives with the Cookeville Police Department opened an active investigation into the allegation.

Adam Haney (Courtesy: Office of the District Attorney General, Bryant C. Dunaway)

All three victims gave detailed statements describing their sexual abuse by Haney, according to police.

Haney, appeared in the Criminal Court of Putnam County where he entered a guilty plea of six counts of rape and one count of continuous sexual abuse.

He was sentenced to be incarcerated for 30 years, a sentence to be served at 100%.

The District Attorney’s Office said he is required to register as a violent sex offender. Officials said he should be listed on the violent sex offender registry for life and be subject to community supervision for life.

He was in custody at Monday’s hearing and will be transferred to the custody of the Tennessee Department of Corrections to serve his sentence

Assistant District Attorney General Antoinette Welch, one of the child sex abuse prosecutors with the District Attorney General’s Office prosecuted this case. Detective Sgt. Heather Marshall of the Cookeville Police Department was the lead investigator on this case. Criminal Investigator Randal Slayton with the District Attorney’s Office assisted. Their investigative work on this case was “exemplary,” according to the Sheriff’s office.

“Child Sexual Abuse is among the most shocking and egregious of crimes,” The Sheriff’s office posted on their Facebook page. “Those who prey on vulnerable children deserve to be removed from our community. Public Safety is paramount. Our children are precious and must be protected.”