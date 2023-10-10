PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 55-year-old man was found shot to death inside a crashed vehicle in Cookeville Monday.

Officers initially responded to a singe-vehicle crash on Skyline Drive.

Cookeville police reported 55-year-old Rodney Morgan, of Cookeville, was found dead inside the vehicle.

Morgan had suffered injuries consistent with an apparent gunshot wound, according to Cookeville police.

No additional information was released and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information into the circumstances of Morgan’s death is encouraged to call Detective Charlotte Austin at 931-520-5370.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.