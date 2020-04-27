Cookeville family reunited with dog 54 days after tornado leveled their home

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A family in Cookeville said they’re ecstatic after reuniting with their dog who was missing following a tornado that leveled their home.

Eric Johnson told News 2 his family dog named Bella was missing for 54 days after the tornado devastated their area on March 3.

To say that I wasn’t starting to lose hope in ever finding her again would be a lie. Me and my wife would pray daily that God was keeping her safe out there until he brought her home to us. Eric Johnson, Bella’s owner

Johnson said that on Sunday, those prayers finally came true. Johnson said around 6 p.m. that day, they were able to catch Bella off of Willow near the Save A Lot area in an alleyway. He wanted to thank everyone for helping in the search to find Bella and bring her home.

Johnson said that Bella currently has a belly full of food, and is sleeping in her warm bed at home.