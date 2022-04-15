COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A family narrowly escaped their burning home with just seconds to spare. The mom says she’s alive today because of her son.

Jessica Keen says her 14-year-old son was screaming for her to wake up as smoke filled up their Cookevile home earlier this week.

She and her son made it to the street before their windows burst and the fire took over the entire home.

“If he had been asleep, we probably wouldn’t have gotten out, the smoke would have gotten us by then. It was already big. It was an old house, so it took minutes for it to be destroyed,” Keen said.

Inside the home, nothing is salvageable.

Keen told news 2 that all they have to their name is a laundry basket of clothes, but they are thankful to be alive and thankful for her son Wyatt who was awake at 11 p.m. when the fire sparked.

Keen said, right now, they are staying in Kentucky while they figure out what to do next.

