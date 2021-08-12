Convicted killer walks out of Dickson Co. court wearing dead sergeant’s handcuffs

DICKSON CO., Tenn. (WKRN) — The handcuffs tightened on a convicted killer’s hands – an image that will be burned into the memories of all who witnessed Thursday’s sentencing of Steven Wiggins.

Dickson County Sergeant Daniel Baker was gunned down in 2018. This is a tragedy News 2 has followed from the beginning.

Wiggins learned his fate Thursday afternoon. The jury announced punishment by death on the count of premeditated 1st degree murder and first degree murder in perpetration of felony crime.

The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office sent these photos, only to News 2, of the handcuffs Wiggins has worn since his arrest, and every time he has been taken to court.

The handcuffs belonged to Sgt. Baker. They’re now engraved. Etched in the metal, on one side, his name and his end of watch [EOW] May 30, 2018. On the other side a Bible verse: “Blessed are the peacemakers.” Matthew 5:9.

Courtesy Dickson County Sheriff’s Office

Wiggins was found guilty of all ten charges against him during trial held the first week of August. Another sentencing hearing will be held November 2, 2021.