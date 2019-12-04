Convicted felon hospitalized after fighting with Rutherford Co. Police

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN)– A convicted felon was hospitalized after fighting with police in Rutherford County.

La Vergne police say that the felon is wanted in three different counties.

It all happened after a traffic stop on Tuesday afternoon.

Police pulled over a vehicle on Floyd Mayfield Drive & Patty Cove.

They say 36-year old Ricky Whitlow was the driver.

He started to fight with police shortly after getting out of the car.

Whitlow was arrested and taken to StoneCrest Hospital.

Officers had minor injuries.

They also found a modified weapon, ammunition and illegal narcotics inside Whitlow’s vehicle.

He is facing charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and resisting arrest.

He’s a wanted felon in Rutherford, Davidson & Wilson Counties.