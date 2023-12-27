NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gift cards are a convenient present option during the holidays, as well as an easy way to give money to the ones you love, but are you unknowingly giving money to scammers, too?

Gift card draining is one of the latest illegal trends involving scammers swapping barcodes and pin numbers from cards on the for-sale racks.

“It’s an evolution of sophisticated scammers, bad guys that don’t want to earn an honest living, the ability of technology,” said Teresa Murray, the consumer watchdog director for the U.S. Public Interest Research Group. “What they do is they go to the store and discreetly pull a bunch off the hooks or the shelves; take them home to their little scam operation and print out barcodes and do this and do that; load the card numbers and the pin numbers into their computer; and then sometime, maybe early in the morning or during a lull at the store or late at night go, and replace them.”

According to consumer experts, it’s no surprise scammers are targeting gift cards considering their increase in popularity. The National Retail Federation estimated consumers would spend $30 billion on gift cards this holiday season.

“A lot of cases, these con artists can download some kind of simple software that will allow them to immediately get pinged in a gift that they have tampered with has been activated, and before you buy it and you’re in the parking lot, before you ever get to your car, the bad guy will have accessed that money,” said Murray.

The tactic has exploded this year, according to consumer analysts, which could lead merchants to move them behind the counter. If you got a gift card for Christmas, Murray recommends double checking how much money is on the card before you go shopping, as well as spending it sooner rather than later.

“Check the balance before you go shopping, and then I would use it as soon as possible because the longer you wait, the more time it gives the bad guys to access the funds if it has been tampered with, and then also if you do need to dispute it with your credit card company, then you only have 60 days to do that,” said Murray.