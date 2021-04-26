Construction resumes on Guy Fieri restaurant in downtown Nashville

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri smiles before Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Construction has resumed on the new Guy Fieri restaurant on Second Avenue in downtown Nashville.

Chicken Guy! will be located off Second Avenue and Commerce Street in one of the buildings damaged in the Christmas morning explosion, which brought the project to a halt.

“You can’t keep Nashville and 2nd Avenue down, and with Chicken Guy!, we’re proud to be gettin’ this party re-started,” said Guy Fieri in a release.

“We’re grateful for the strength of the partnership between Guy Fieri, Robert Earl and FACE, which has proven stronger than all the changes and challenges we faced last year,” said Bucky Mabe, CEO of FACE Hospitality, which is partnering with Fieri and restauranteur Robert Earl on the project. “We are eager to finish out this project and bring Guy’s unique bold tastes and flavors to downtown Nashville.”

Chicken Guy! offers all-natural chicken tenders, skewers, sandwiches and salads that can be paired with more than 20 varieties of house-made sauces. Staple menu items include the Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ sandwich, which features pepper jack, bourbon brown sugar BBQ sauce, special sauce, slaw, pickles and BBQ kettle chips.

The restaurant is scheduled to open in Nashville in summer 2021.