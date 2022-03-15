WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple agencies responded to a fire Monday night near a high school in Williamson County.

Officials told New 2 a fire rekindled after construction workers left debris behind near the rear part of Page High School’s campus. The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said around 8:40 p.m., smoke was visible but did not pose a threat to the area as it was surrounded by concrete.

Several agencies were on the scene to help extinguish the fire, including the Williamson County Fire Rescue and Arrington Fire.

Williamson County EMA said crews were able to gather water from the new school building and quickly put out the fire.