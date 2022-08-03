MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — After over eight years in the making, the construction along the Mt. Juliet bridge that crosses Interstate 40 is officially complete with seven lanes across the overpass.

City officials said this is expected to be a huge improvement when it comes to traffic and congestion in Mt. Juliet.

Justin Beasley, Mt. Juliet Public Information officer, told News 2 the bridge is the gateway to the city as more and more people move to Mt. Juliet.

The over $6 million project took a little longer than expected, after an 18-foot tractor trailer crashed into the overpass last summer and killed the driver.

“It was a very unfortunate circumstance, but we were able to get past that, get back on the timeline and not let it hold us back too long,” Beasley said.

Now that construction is officially complete, this is a great enhancement for the city.

“It’s going to improve safety, it’s going to improve congestion. Really the quality of life. A lot of people go to providence which is south of town; they are going to have no excuse now if they are coming from north of town. They are not going to talk about traffic or congestion. They are going to get over there in a matter of seconds,” Beasley said.

A few transportation projects are also in the very early stages on South Mt. Juliet road. On Friday, the city will unveil the Providence Parkway extension and Adams Lane connection to Central Pike.