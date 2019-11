WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN)–Wilson County EMA officials say that part of Highway 109 near Bloodworth Road is closed due to a construction blast incident. The roadway was reportedly damaged during the blast, causing the road to ‘buckle’. Most damage is in the Southbound lane.

As of 11 a.m. this morning– Highway 109 is down to one lane for the next few hours near Bloodworth Road due to the blast. EMA says to expect a delay.