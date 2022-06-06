WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) —The National Park Service will begin construction Monday on a temporary safety barrier on Double Arch Bridge in Williamson County.

Motorists and bicyclists should expect one-lane closures, 10-to-15-minute traffic delays and Birdsong Hollow pullout to be closed. The bridge will be closed to pedestrians and hikers throughout the project.

NPS is working with the Federal Highway Administration on plans to install a permanent safety barrier to deter suicide. The temporary barrier will remain in place until a permanent barrier design is selected and constructed. To comment on the designs or the project click here.

Angle Top Design (Courtesy: National Park Service)

Gentle Curve Design (Courtesy: National Park Service)

Straight Top Design (Courtesy: National Park Service)

Construction crews will install a chain-link fence, topped with barbed wire, to provide a temporary safety barrier to deter further loss of life through suicide. Travelers are asked to obey posted signage, slow down and watch for workers when traveling through the construction zone.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, 32 people have killed themselves by jumping off the bridge, as of 2018.

Supervisors told News 2 that supply chain issues have impacted the timetable for construction of the permanent barrier but 2024 remains the target.