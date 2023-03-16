HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspect was taken into custody Thursday, accused of making bomb threats against a local library.

But the arrest was made about 1,000 miles away from the actual library.

Hendersonville police announced the arrest Thursday evening, saying 49-year-old Mark H. Frakl was identified as the man who reportedly made multiple threats against the Hendersonville Public Library.

Investigators discovered at least 14 emails from the same account, referencing death and blowing up the library.

HPD worked with the Connecticut State Police to identify and arrest the Marlborough, Connecticut man just before 6:30 p.m. CDT.

He is being held as a fugitive, pending extradition to Sumner County.

Frakl is facing charges of making a false report (bomb threat) and harassment.

So far, investigators have not revealed any ties between Frakl and entities in Tennessee.

The police department has not released any more information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.