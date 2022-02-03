NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man was taken into custody Wednesday night and charged after two people were shot in Madison.

It happened back on July 27, 2021, at an apartment complex on Archwood Place. According to a warrant, the victim went to confront Reginald Hill, 39, about him assaulting the victim’s juvenile son. Police said the victim knocked on Hill’s door, but no one answered.

The warrant said when the victim was standing in front of the apartment door an unknown suspect drove up in a white SUV and got out of the vehicle. Police said Hill then came out of the apartment with a shotgun and started shooting at the victim, and the unknown suspect in the SUV also opened fire.

The victim was hit on the right side of his head with a shotgun pellet, and a witness standing outside her apartment nearby was struck twice. Both were taken to Skyline Medical Center.

The victim’s child was in the parking lot at the time of the incident and later helped to identify Hill in a photo lineup.

Hill is now faced with five separate charges, including aggravated assault and vandalism.