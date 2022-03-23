COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Columbia man with a long track record of felonious behavior, drug abuse and meth dealing is scheduled to be sentenced on three counts of drug charges in early April.

Wednesday, from the Maury County Jail, that confessed dealer came clean as a way to redeem himself and counsel others who may be walking the same dangerous path.

Robert James Brossia is currently in the Maury County Jail, charged with three counts of manufacturing/deliver/selling/possessing over .5 grams of meth.

He pleaded guilty to the charges and he said he is ready to get this part of his life behind him.

“The way I figure it is I did the crime, and I’m tired of being in jail. I want to get on with my life,” Brossia said. “I’d rather get out, get probation or go to prison. I have accepted what I did. I know why I did it. I have no good excuse. I lost my wife. I went from being really wealthy and having a big business in town to being so broken hearted I didn’t care if I died.”

The 42-year-old told News 2 he started doing the drug when he was 21 years old, starting on his 21st birthday.

“Most people don’t sell it because they are trying to sell it for money,” Brossia said. “Most people sell it because they are trying to support their habit.”

Brossia is now sober.

“I feel wonderful. I am so happy that I am sober,” Brossia said. “I hate jail. I won’t say I love jail. But I am grateful I am in jail because it got me sober.”

And when asked who he loves, Brossia quickly said his mother and his daughter, who is 13 years old. According to Brossia’s mother, who takes care of his daughter, the teen loves her dad, understands his misgivings and hopes to be a scientist one day.

“I love her with all my heart. She’s everything,” Brossia said.

The man, nicknamed “Vegas” because he grew up there, told News 2 everyone should be afraid of fentanyl-laced drugs.

“Like I said, I am not a saint, never done that drug, heroin or fentanyl,” Brossia said. “I don’t understand why someone wants to do something, I don’t care how good the high might feel, and I’ve never done it, but I don’t know, but why would you want to do something that is going to kill you.”

Finally, the confessed drug dealer agreed with the state’s new harsher penalties that allow drug agents to pursue murder charges against drug dealers who sell dope that kills.

“I have friends who do this drug, oh no we know what we are getting into, this is our choice, if we die, it is our choice to die,” Brossia said. “You don’t have the right to give me something that I could kill myself with because if you do you should be responsible because you gave it to me.”

Brossia said he will enter rehab once he gets out of jail or prison, not because he needs to, but because he wants to.

He said he will devote his time to his daughter and starting a business.