GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One roadway in Goodlettsville will remain closed until further notice following Friday’s strong storms, the city announced Saturday.

A portion of Conference Drive, near Vietnam Veterans Parkway, will remain closed over the weekend.

City officials said the closure is due to downed power lines. According to NES, the downed power lines will most likely be resolved by Monday.

NES says crews are spanned across the service area making repairs to about 60 different broken power poles.

Motorists are being asked to find alternate routes until the downed lines are fixed or removed from the area.

No other information was immediately released.