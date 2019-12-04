Condemned inmate chooses Philly cheesesteak as last meal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Corrections announced Wednesday that condemned inmate Lee Hall has chosen his last meal.
TDOC says Hall selected a Philly cheesesteak, two orders of onion rings, a slice of cheesecake, and a Pepsi for his last meal.
Hall is scheduled to be executed Thursday.
Hall was convicted of killing Traci Crozier in 1991 in Chattanooga. He set her car on fire while she was still inside.
Tennessee performed three executions last year. It was second only to Texas, which carried out 13. Most states have been moving away from the death penalty.