Condemned inmate chooses Philly cheesesteak as last meal

This 2017 photo provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction shows Lee Hall, formerly known as Leroy Hall Jr. Hall, a death row inmate, on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, selected electrocution for his upcoming execution, a move that would make him the fourth person in the state to choose that method over lethal injection since 2018. (Tennessee Department of Correction via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Corrections announced Wednesday that condemned inmate Lee Hall has chosen his last meal.

TDOC says Hall selected a Philly cheesesteak, two orders of onion rings, a slice of cheesecake, and a Pepsi for his last meal.

Hall is scheduled to be executed Thursday.

Hall was convicted of killing Traci Crozier in 1991 in Chattanooga. He set her car on fire while she was still inside.

Tennessee performed three executions last year. It was second only to Texas, which carried out 13. Most states have been moving away from the death penalty.