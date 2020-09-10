Concerns raised over homeless camp in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Concerns are being raised about a homeless camp in West Nashville and a Metro Councilmember is working to find a housing solution.

Handling the homeless is a challenge every Nashville neighborhood is facing.

Metro Councilman Thom Druffel said the camp in his district appears to be growing and it’s hard to keep track of the number of people living here because they are so transient.

An estimated 40 to 50 people live in the encampment off Charlotte Pike.

There are between 1,200 and 1,600 living in camps in Nashville.

Housing is the first step in finding a long-term solution and Druffel said, according to the experts, it needs to be within the same community.

“They identify this neighborhood that they like, they have the resources, they have the places to eat, so generally it’s very difficult to move people committed to a neighborhood, outside the neighborhood that’s sort of what they become comfortable with,” explained Druffel.

Druffel is working to secure a location in his district to house the homeless and grant money to support the project.

“If it’s an abandoned apartment building or a hotel, we’ve been looking at a couple of hotels in the area and nobody wants to sell, but anything that would sort of keep them safe but at the same time allow us to support them in a much better way,” said Druffel.