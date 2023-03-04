SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Smyrna community continues to support a student athlete who recently returned to Middle Tennessee following a Missouri crash that caused her to lose both her legs. Although the teen is still hospitalized, her family told News 2 they hope to welcome her home in the near future.

On Feb. 18, Janae Edmondson was struck by a driver while visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament. She had been walking back to her hotel with her family when she was hit. As a result of her injuries, the Smyrna High School senior had to have both legs amputated.

According to St. Louis Police, Daniel Riley — the man accused of driving past a yield sign and hitting another car, which then hit Janae — is currently facing multiple charges in connection with the crash.

Two weeks after the crash, community members gathered at Front Street Pub in Smyrna to help raise funds for Janae and her family.

Kinsey Rose from season 21 of “The Voice” performed at the event, saying she wanted to do what she could to help support the cause.

“I grew up playing sports, and I played volleyball in college and basketball and softball and golf, and my heart just goes out,” Rose said. “I can’t imagine what she’s going through, but I know she has a lot of love and support, and she can get through this and do anything she sets her mind to.”

One donor gave Front Street Pub $1,000 towards the beginning of event on Saturday, March 4.

The owner, Thomas Williams, said he hoped to raise $5,000 throughout the evening.

“I have an 18-year-old son, so this hits really close to home for me and my wife,” Williams said. “But I hope that the fact that the community is rallied around the family and her gives them some sort of strength to keep pushing forward.

As for Rose, she left Janae and her family with this message: “I hope they feel, like, a big warm hug around them and to know that they’re not alone and people care and love them.”

Meanwhile, Janae’s family released a statement about those showing support in Missouri, which read, “We would like to thank the St. Louis community for respecting our family and giving us the space and time needed to process this tragic event. As our daughter’s condition continues to improve, our family would like to thank everyone who has reached out, prayed for us, and donated to Janae’s recovery.”

A GoFundMe set up to support Janae and her family during these challenging times has already received more than $700,000. If you would like to make a donation, follow this link.