READYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three weeks after a tornado ripped through Readyville, the early stages of rebuilding are underway. For 85-year-old Rosalie Stingley, though, rebuilding is a very difficult task without the help of others.

Readyville sits on both sides of Rutherford and Cannon counties. Both counties are receiving federal assistance due to the EF-2 tornado that touched down during the early morning hours on April 1. About 30 homes were either damaged or destroyed in the area.

Stingley said she was was following the weather as the storm approached her home earlier this month. She went to the shelter in her hallway right before the tornado went through her neighborhood.

Just seconds after she got to the hallway, the living room outer wall fell in and collapsed, so Stingley reportedly had to crawl to the laundry room in order to get out of the house.

In the days after the storm, her house had to be torn down, according to Stingley. Furthermore, she learned that the homeowner’s insurance coverage will not be enough to rebuild.

Stingley said she wants to stay on her property in Readyville, adding that she believes God has her there for a purpose.

Meanwhile, Stingley’s granddaughter set up a GoFundMe so people can donate money to help build a new home on the property.

The 85-year-old is on a fixed income, and her family wants her to stay in one place for the final years of her life.

Stingley said she is thankful for the first responders and volunteers who have helped this community in their time of need.