Community raises nearly $7K for family of Trousdale County baby who choked to death

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An online fundraiser has collected thousands of dollars to help the family of a seven-month-old Hartsville boy who died last week after he reportedly choked on a pacifier.

According to Trousdale County Emergency Services, Ridge Williams suffered an airway obstruction on Monday, December 2 and was transported to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in critical condition. Ridge passed away Friday, emergency officials explained.

Kristy West, the little boy’s great aunt, told News 2 the seven-month-old “was at his babysitter’s house when paramedics were called out to find a pacifier lodged in his throat.”

Following Ridge’s hospitalization, a GoFundMe page was set up to help raise money for his family’s medical bills. By Sunday night, the fund had collected nearly $7,000.

“The family can’t express enough how thankful we all are for the prayers, love, food, support and financial support that has poured out over this past week,” West said. “That in itself is a miracle from God.”

West added “we also feel that our Ridge was our special miracle from God. His Mom, dad, sister and all of Ridge’s family will grieve and miss him unbelievably forever, but are so thankful God chose us to be his family.”

Services for Ridge will be held at Anthony Funeral Home on McMurry Boulevard in Hartsville. Visitation with the family is Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday from 1 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m.