Community Oversight Now urges investigation into deadly Metro officer-involved shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Community Oversight Now is calling on District Attorney Glenn Funk and the Nashville Community Oversight Board to investigate the death of William Johnson, Jr., a man shot and killed by Metro police officers last month.

In a statement released Friday morning, Community Oversight Now called for “the immediate investigation of Johnson’s killing.” The coalition, which urges oversight of the Metro Nashville Police Department, said “at this unprecedented moment in history, Nashville’s public officials must demonstrate their commitment to police accountability.”

Metro police have said Johnson shot Officer Darrell Osment in the shoulder the night of May 21, as Osment was off-duty in plain clothes walking his dog along Pine Valley Road near Bull Run Road. Osment suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, officers added.

Officer Darrell Osment (Photo: WKRN/Metro Nashville Police Department)

After a pursuit, officers deployed a spike strip on I-440, causing Johnson’s vehicle to stop in the eastbound lanes near the Nolensville Pike exit, according to police.

Officers reported the driver’s door then opened and they heard gunfire. Metro police reported three Metro officers fired on Johnson, fatally wounding him. The officers were not injured.

The officers involved in the shooting were Terrance Stuckey, a five-year MNPD veteran assigned to the North Precinct, Jacob Krispin, a three-year MNPD veteran also assigned to the North Precinct, and David Lang, a two-year MNPD veteran who is assigned to the East Precinct.

Officer Terrance Stuckey, Officer David Lang and Officer Jacob Krispin (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Below is the full statement released Friday morning by Community Oversight Now: