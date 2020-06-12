Community Oversight Now urges investigation into deadly Metro officer-involved shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Community Oversight Now is calling on District Attorney Glenn Funk and the Nashville Community Oversight Board to investigate the death of William Johnson, Jr., a man shot and killed by Metro police officers last month.
In a statement released Friday morning, Community Oversight Now called for “the immediate investigation of Johnson’s killing.” The coalition, which urges oversight of the Metro Nashville Police Department, said “at this unprecedented moment in history, Nashville’s public officials must demonstrate their commitment to police accountability.”
Metro police have said Johnson shot Officer Darrell Osment in the shoulder the night of May 21, as Osment was off-duty in plain clothes walking his dog along Pine Valley Road near Bull Run Road. Osment suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, officers added.
After a pursuit, officers deployed a spike strip on I-440, causing Johnson’s vehicle to stop in the eastbound lanes near the Nolensville Pike exit, according to police.
Officers reported the driver’s door then opened and they heard gunfire. Metro police reported three Metro officers fired on Johnson, fatally wounding him. The officers were not injured.
The officers involved in the shooting were Terrance Stuckey, a five-year MNPD veteran assigned to the North Precinct, Jacob Krispin, a three-year MNPD veteran also assigned to the North Precinct, and David Lang, a two-year MNPD veteran who is assigned to the East Precinct.
Below is the full statement released Friday morning by Community Oversight Now:
Community Oversight Now is calling on District Attorney Glenn Funk and the Nashville Community Oversight Board to investigate the death of William Johnson, who was shot and killed by MNPD on May 21, 2020. Mr. Johnson, 48-years old, was an Army veteran and a native of Hermitage. He is the third person shot by MNPD in the last month—the other two individuals survived the shootings.
Earlier this year, another person was severely beaten by police and died several days later in jail.
Mr. Johnson was killed after a dispute with Darrell Osment, an off-duty police officer. According to the MNPD’s account of the incident, he shot Officer Osment after the two exchanged pleasantries while walking near the intersection of Pine Valley and Bull Run Roads in Ashland City. After the alleged incident, Mr. Johnson went to his vehicle and a high-speed chase ensued with MNPD shooting and killing Mr. Johnson 20 miles away on I-440.
Yet, several concerns have yet to be addressed. First, Officer Osment was the only eye witness to the initial incident. Second, Osment said that he was walking his dog and was shot after he and Johnson said hello to each other. Apparently, Johnson then returned to his car and fled the scene. Yet, Mr. Johnson has a history of sleeping in church parking lots, where his car may have been parked. Third, no video footage exists of the alleged confrontation with MNPD. Fourth, it is unclear if Mr. Johnson knew that Osment was a police officer since he was not in uniform and it is unclear if Mr. Osment identified himself as an officer. Finally, it is unclear if Mr. Johnson even left his vehicle or even approached the officer given his history of sleeping in church parking lots.
Community Oversight Now has spoken with someone connected to the Johnson family, which has raised concerns about the facts of the case. We may never know the full story of the extrajudicial killing of Mr. Johnson by MNPD. But what we do know is that the details of the incident that lead to Johnson’s death are sketchy and rest solely on the account provided by MNPD. In recent years, for instance in investigations of the Jocques Clemmons and Daniel Hambrick police killings, MNPD has also misled Nashvillians about the facts of the cases.
Community Oversight Now is calling upon the immediate investigation of Johnson’s killing. At this unprecedented moment in history, Nashville’s public officials must demonstrate their commitment to police accountability.