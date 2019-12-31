Community offers support to Hendersonville Police Dept. after officer killed

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. – Friends, family, even strangers paid tribute to fallen officer Spencer Bristol on Tuesday outside of the Hendersonville Police Department.

Bristol was killed on Monday night in the line of duty.

“He was out there trying to protect us and….it’s just a sad day,” Heather Robinson said.

Robertson’s father was a Hendersonville police officer and passed away in August. Robinson said the support the department gave her family was incredible and she understands how the community feels this grief.

“It’s just devastating, we all know that they’re taking and sacrificing everyday that they go to work for the community and for us and so it’s scary everyday. And then to know that this happened to that family, especially this time of year is just heartbreaking,” Robertson said.

People dropped off flowers, cards and gifts for the family. Some even bringing food for the officers inside the station.

“As a community we have one of the best police departments I’ve ever seen. I just feel really, really sorry for the other police officers, for the family, for the daughter, for the wife,” Melanie Calvert said.

Robertson says it’s amazing to watch the community come together to support its own, even if they didn’t know Bristol.

“It’s just amazing that people are showing respect for him. And probably most of them don’t even know him, but just know that they are here and they’re caring for him and his family,” Robertson said.