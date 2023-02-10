MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews with Rutherford County Fire Rescue are still investigating the cause of a deadly fire that happened Thursday night on Snell Road.

The fire took the life a man and his three dogs.

Within the past few years, neighbors said five people have died along the small street. This most recent death only adds to more sorrow for people living in the area.

“Last three years it’s been about five people who have died here,” longtime resident Jimmy Mathis said.

Officials have not released the man’s identity as his next of kin has yet to be notified. Neighbors told News 2 it was a man and his three dogs who died, adding his wife was in the hospital at the time of the fire.

Snell Road is a very small and close community. Many people living along the street were also very upset to lose a nice neighbor.

Mathis told News 2 about the many conversations he would have with the man and that he was a dependable neighbor who will be missed.

Rutherford County officials are working with investigators from other fire departments to determine the cause of the fire.