SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A physical education educator was found unresponsive outside Stewarts Creek High School in Smyrna Sunday afternoon.

According to Smyrna police, personnel were dispatched to the school on Red Hawk Parkway around 2:30 p.m., which is when they found weight-lifting coach and physical education teacher Maurice Grooms.

Mr. Grooms was pronounced deceased at the scene. Smyrna police said he was found near his car in the school’s parking lot.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Coach Maurice Grooms (Courtesy: Rutherford County Schools)

Smyrna police reported Rutherford County Schools plans to have additional counselors at the school Tuesday to assist students and employees.

“I am saddened by the passing of one of our employees,” Director of Schools Bill Spurlock said in a release. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Mr. Grooms became a faculty member at the school in August, according to Smyrna police. Stewarts Creek High Principal Dr. Clark Harrell said he would sometimes exercise in the weight room at the school, which is the presumed reason for him visiting the school Sunday.

“We are all shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of our well-loved teacher and coach Maurice Grooms,” said Harrell. “I know all of our staff, students and community will keep his family in their prayers.”

The Rutherford County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct a routine medical examination. Smyrna police reported preliminary investigations indicate Mr. Grooms’ death is the result of a medical incident.