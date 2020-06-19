Community members pay respects to fallen Brentwood police officer at memorial

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — The memorial for a fallen Brentwood police officer continues to grow.

On Thursday morning, Officer Destin Legieza was killed on Franklin Road. Troopers told News 2 that a woman driving in the opposite direction crossed the median and struck Legieza’s cruiser.

Throughout the evening, community members arrived with flowers and handwritten notes to place on the memorial outside the police department.

Sarah Bobbitt brought flowers with her mother.

“…he saved me multiple times from multiple situations that are really personal to me. He’s just a really good guy,” said Bobbitt.

Kersta Mellow visited the memorial with her husband and children. Two of her children drew pictures to place on the police cruiser now dedicated to Legieza.

“Well I think it’s important to have our children out here to just see, we’re very grateful for his service, and we’re very grateful for the Brentwood Police Department protecting our city and what they do for our city,” said Mellow

Another resident, Susan Phelps, prayed at the memorial.

“Christ died for all of us, all we can do now is hope that he’ll give us guidance from his viewpoint,” said Phelps.