SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sumner County Child Health and Safety Day returned to Gallatin Saturday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ninth annual Sumner County Child Health and Safety Day was held in Triple Creek Park on Saturday, Sept. 23, featuring food trucks, music, pet adoptions, cornhole, and go carts. There were also lots of free goodies for the kids, including a bike giveaway every hour.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office hosted members of other law enforcement, emergency response, and government agencies, as well as nonprofits, for a day of fun and awareness, accompanied by good weather and a good crowd.

Over the span of six hours, local children were able to visit with deputies, police officers, wildlife officers, and first responders, and get a close look at all of their cool equipment. The Gallatin Fire Department’s foam truck, in particular, was a big hit!

News 2 reporter Tori Gessner was also honored to serve as the mistress of ceremonies for the event!