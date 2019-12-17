Community lines Mt. Juliet Road to pay respects to Rowan Frensley

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – The rain did not keep community members in Mt. Juliet indoors Monday afternoon.

Hundreds of families and law enforcement gathered along Mt. Juliet Rd. to pay their respects to 7-year-old Rowan Frensley, who was tragically killed during the city’s parade over the weekend.

“I have two kids of my own, so to know what this family is going through is definitely heartbreaking,” said Tandra Greenfield, who lives in Mt. Juliet. “Hopefully this shows them and gives them a little something to know they have people that are here for them.”

The procession lasted about 15 minutes and stretched from the entrance of I-40 to Sellars Funeral Home.

Several police and fire units escorted Rowan.

“It’s horrible. I was telling my kids today when they were coming here to line up. It’s like, can you imagine?” said Kelly Tumbaridis, who also lives in Mt. Juliet.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.