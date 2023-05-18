RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Respect is what brought Cheryl Fields to the Medical Center Parkway Overpass Thursday afternoon.

“We’ve been on this bridge,” she said. “We’ve seen the flags that are over the overpass, and it’s important.”

Honoring a life is what she and many others standing there deem important.

“Just seeing all the bridges full, everybody’s coming together to do this…it’s really, really nice,” said Robert Ricks.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Det. Jacob Beu is who everyone was waiting for.

Earlier this month, Beu lost his life after his motorcycle crashed along Armstrong Valley Road in Murfreesboro.

“A lot was going through my mind because I ride, too, and you don’t ever know…anything can happen,” said Ricks. “I don’t know, you just think about the kids, and his family and stuff.”

Now nearly two weeks later, Beu’s body finally made its way back home, stopping everyone in their tracks.

“You know a lot of these people don’t know that this is what’s happening, but to see them stop, to see the passersby that are going to Nashville and stop and pull over on the side of the road and see the semi’s stop and pull over on the side of the road….once again, it’s respect,” said Fields.

It’s that word that brought Fields to her feet to honor Beu one last time.

“It’s important,” she said. “It’s important that we show them we are there with them.”

Visitation for Beu will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18th at the Franklin Road Baptist Church in Murfreesboro.

A celebration of life service will also be held at the church Friday, May 19. The service starts at noon.